WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Women Child Development Department (WCD) has invited online applications to fill 244 vacancies for the posts of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper. The online application process is going on. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the district and number of vacancies

Total: 244 posts

Udupi: 30

Davanagere: 120

Bidar: 94

Important Dates

The online application in the Bidar district will close on January 31, 2022.

The online application in the Udupi district will close on January 17, 2022.

The online application in the Davanagere district will close on January 18, 2022.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and interviews.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 35 years of age. However, there will be certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification issued on the official website of the Women Child Development Department.

Click here: WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment Detailed Notification(Udupi)

Click here: WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment Detailed Notification(Davanagere)

Click here: WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment Detailed Notification(Bidar)