The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal will close down the registration process for West Bengal NEET Counselling 2020 on November 12, 2020. The candidates must note that the registration link would become inactive at 11.59 pm today. Those who are preparing for the examination and yet to register for the examination are asked to complete the process now. The eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process on the official site of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, WB on wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule released by the Department, round1 online choice locking of the saved choices in order of preferences by the successfully registered candidates would be from November 12, 10 am to 11.59 pm, November 12, 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the counseling schedule:

Opening date of application: November 9, 2020

Closing date of application: November 12, 2020

Round 1 choice filling and saving of the filled choices online: From November 10 to November 12, 2020

Round 1 online choice locking: November 12, 2020

Publication of the allotment result of Round 1: November 16, 2020

Verification of original documents: November 17, 2020

Physical reporting: November 17, 18, 2020

Candidates who have qualified NEET-UG 2020 and want to participate in the counseling in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical, Dental, and AYUSH State Quota and Private Colleges Management Quota/NRI Quota seats and Pvt. College Central Quota 2020.