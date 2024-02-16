Home

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam 2024: WBCHSE Higher Secondary Exams Begins Today

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education(WBCHSE) is all set to begin the West Bengal State Higher Secondary exams today, February 16, 2024.

West Bengal State Higher Secondary Exams have commenced today.(Photo Credit: ANI)

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education(WBCHSE) is all set to begin the West Bengal State Higher Secondary exams today, February 16, 2024. According to the schedule, the West Bengal HS Class 12 board examination will be conducted between February 16 to 29, 2024. This year, the West Bengal HS examination will begin from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

According to the official notice, all activities including the classes of the primary section at all integrated primary schools of West Bengal, situated in the same premises along the examination venues will remain suspended for the days of examination.

#WATCH | Siliguri: West Bengal State Higher Secondary Exams have commenced today. (Visuals from Siliguri Girls High School) pic.twitter.com/q2A8O1EkKn — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

