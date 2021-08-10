Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is likely to reduce the WB Madhyamik High School Syllabus for the upcoming session 2022, according to the reports. The reports further add that the Education Department will release the blueprint of the updated syllabus soon. The candidates must note that the board has not released any official notification on this regard yet. Last year, the WB Class 10th examination was conducted with a 70% reduced syllabus of different subjects. The candidates should wait for the official confirmation regarding the syllabus by WBBSE.Also Read - Odisha Government Allows Indoor Puja Celebrations With No Devotee Under COVID Restriction

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November. Educational institutions have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. "However, nothing has been finalised just yet," Banerjee told reporters following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB), headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, at the state secretariat.

The economist is in West Bengal to discuss Covid strategies. Several educationists, heads of academic institutions and doctors hailed Banerjee and her government's approach towards reopening schools.

Headmaster of state-run higher secondary school Jadavpur Vidyapith, Parimal Bhattacharya, told PTI if schools resume, physical classes can be held on alternate days adhering to Covid protocols. “Teachers and students will be more than willing I think. Though online classes are taking place in our institution at both secondary and higher secondary levels, students have been reported to be restive and depressed staying indoors,” Bhattacharya said.

Office-bearer of Paschimbanga Sikshak Samity, Naba Kumar Karmakar, said it had recently proposed to the state government if in-campus higher classes can resume by August-end, in phases. “We think online education cannot be the alternative to campus classes. Many students cannot afford smart phones or laptops, which are necessary for virtual learning. So restarting physical classes is the only alternative,” he said.

One of the major benefits of the WB High School syllabus reduction is that it helps the candidates preparing better for the examination. As of now, there has not been a single class held for the students in West Bengal. Keeping the Class 10th syllabus according to the classroom studies will definitely reduce the panic amongst the students. This will also help them in preparing for the High School final exam with a calm mind.