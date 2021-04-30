Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday said that board exams for Class 12 students would be held at their respective schools in June amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the board also suspended annual exams for Class 11 students for the year. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 62,919 New COVID-19 Cases, 828 Deaths

Mahua Das, the president of the council, said in a statement that exams will be held during the second half of the day on the scheduled dates. She also said that annual exams for Class 11 students have been suspended for the year.

"The higher secondary examinations for 2021 will be held in the respective educational institute of a candidate from 12 noon to 3.15 pm," she said.

Das, however, maintained the council will be keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation, and all its decisions would be hinging on the evolving circumstances.

As for students of Class 11, schools have been told to teach selective portions of the syllabus in the next three months which would be of relevance to them for board exams next year, she added. Higher Secondary exams are set to begin on June 15 and continue till July 2.

With PTI inputs