West Bengal Board Class 12 Result: The results of the West Bengal Board Class 12 2019 or Wst Bengal Board HS have been announced the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The West Bengal Board HS or Uccha Madhyamik results are announced on the official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The same can be downloaded from the website.

Students are advised to keep their WBCHSE admit cards with them at the time of checking their results in order to avoid any trouble. Students are also advised to keep checking the official website for updates and keep calm in case the website does not work due to extreme internet traffic. They can check it again in a while.

Follow the steps below to check your West Bengal Board HS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBCHSE, i.e., wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: In the home page, click on the ‘West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download the result and take a print out of the same for any future reference.

Alternatively, students can also check their results on third-party websites like examresults.net, exametc.com, westbengalonline.in and indiaresults.com.

The WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik exams were conducted for the academic year 2018-19 from February 26, 2019, to March 13, 2019.