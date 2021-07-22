West Bengal Board Class 12: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the class 12 or HS result today. The candidates can check the results on the official websites of the West Bengal Board i.e. wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. The candidates must note that the West Bengal HS result link will be activated for downloading from 4 pm. “All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing,” the council said.Also Read - WBCHSE HS Result 2021 DECLARED: How to Check West Bengal Board 12th Result on Your Phone, DIRECT LINK Here

3.20 PM: “A total of 86 students have clinched the top 10 spots,” the Board Chairman said. Also Read - Have Plastered My Phone's Camera to Prevent Snooping: Mamata Targets Centre Over Pegasus Row

3.16 PM: First grade: 3,19,327 students

3.14 PM: Boy pass percentage: 97.70 per cent.

3.12 PM: Girl Pass per centage: 97.70 per cent.

3.10 PM: Pass percent: 97.69, announces Bengal Board

3,08 PM: Exams were cancelled due to Covid this year, says board official.

3.05 PM: Results will be live at 4 PM. Candidates can check the results by clicking link given below.

3.04 PM: West Bengal thanks Education Minister and other authorities.

3.03 PM: West Bengal thanks Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

For the convenience of the West Bengal students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Results — wbresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Class 12 Examination-2021” The link will direct to a new page of West Bengal Result Login with your registration number and date of birth Click on the ‘Submit’ link Your West Bengal HS result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download it for future reference

The candidates must note that the mark sheets will be available from 11.00 am on 23 July. The heads of higher secondary institutions can collect the Class 12 mark sheets and relevant documents from the distribution camps. In case of the heads’ absence, their representatives can collect the documents.

List of Websites:

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

Check Results Through SMS:

Apart from the above-mentioned websites, students will also have the option to access their results through Mobile App or SMS. To get their scorecards, candidates can send an SMS to 54242, or 56263, or 5676750 by typing WB12 (space) roll number.

Evaluation Criteria:

To recall, the West Bengal board introduced an evaluation pattern for the Class 12 assessment. As per the evaluation criteria, importance will be given to the top 4 highest scoring subjects in Class 10 exams along with Class 11 exams.

While 60 percent weightage is given to the Class 11 final exams and Class 12 theory and practicals, 40 percent weightage is given to Class 10 scores.