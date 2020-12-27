New Delhi: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination will commence from June 1, 2021. The board exams for West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) or Class XII will be conducted from June 15. Usually, these exams are held between February and March every year, but due to the pandemic, the crucial papers have been deferred this year. Also Read - '...in Your War Against Intolerance, Totalitarianism': Mamata Writes to Amartya Sen on Land Row

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said that board examinations will be held in June and one exam will be held after another. Also Read - PM-KISAN in Bengal: 'Modi Trying to Mislead People With Half-truth, Distorted Facts', Mamata Hits Back

On the other hand, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates will be announced on Thursday, December 31 at 6 pm. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Dares Mamata Government, Says He Will Sleep Only After Lotus Blooms

“I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021,” the minister tweeted yesterday.

Following this, students across the country requested Nishank to defer the examinations till May or June. They narrated their ordeal on the micro-blogging site and cited lack of preparations due to closure of schools.