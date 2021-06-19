West Bengal Board Exams 2021: West Bengal Board has released the result date for class X and class XII examinations 2021. The results of class X examination will be released by the board by July 20, while the board will release the result of class XII examination by the end of July. Let us tell you that the board had released the evaluation process for the results of class X and class XII on Friday. Now the result date has been announced by the board. Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Mamata Banerjee Govt Forms Expert Committee Seeking Opinion

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had canceled the Class X and Class XII examinations on 7 June due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These exams were canceled after feedback from people. The West Bengal Board has prepared a 50:50 formula for the results of class 10th students and 40:60 for the results of class 12th students. For the result of class X, the students’ annual examination of class IX and internal assessment in class 10 will be taken into account.

At the same time, for the results of class XII students, the weightage of the four subjects which would have got the highest marks in 10th, 40 percent weightage and the internal numbers of 11th and 12th and practical has been kept at 60 percent weightage.