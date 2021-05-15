Kolkata: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus and extended lockdown, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Saturday, postponed class 10 and class 12 board exams until further orders. However, a new date sheet and revised schedule will be announced later. The move to postpone the exams has been taken in view of the COVID pandemic. Also Read - Believed To Be Dead, Covid Positive Woman Comes Back To Life Minutes Before Cremation

As per the updates from the WBCHSE, the West Bengal Board Exams 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will be held when the situation improves in the state. Giving further details, West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Banerjee said the dates will be notified around two weeks in advance.

West Bengal board exams for Class 10, 12 will not be held in June, revised schedule to be announced later: Official

Earlier, the WBCHSE had announced that the West Bengal Class 10 exams will start from June 1. The Council had also announced that class 12 board exams at home centers will start from June 15. However, both the exams have been put on hold now.