West Bengal Board Exams 2021: The West Bengal government has formed an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted or not. If yes, what should be the mode of these examinations and if no, what should be the evaluation criteria for assessment of students.

Government has also sought the opinion of students and parents on the subject.

