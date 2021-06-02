Kolkata: Amid demand for the cancelation of West Bengal Board class 10 and class 12 examinations, the Mamata government on Wednesday formed a 6-member panel to take a call on board exams. According to the reports, the West Bengal Higher Secondary Board formed an expert Committee to see how the exams can be conducted in this Pandemic situation. The panel will also evaluate all probable scenarios in case the board exams get cancelled. Also Read - West Bengal Board Students Demand Cancelation of Class 12 Exams, Decision Likely Soon

The Bengal government on Wednesday said that the Board will be announcing the revised schedule for Madhyamik or class 10 and higher secondary or class 12 board exams soon. According to the local media, the government was hold a meeting at 2 pm today, however, it has been rescheduled for later as the CBSE and CISCE yesterday evening announced to cancel class 12 board exams.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier had said that the West Bengal class 12 exam will be held in the last week of July, and Madhyamik or class 10 board exams in the second week of August. Now since the CBSE and CISCE boards have canceled both class 10 and 12 board exams, the state board is also likely to reconsider its decision.

Over 35 lakh students are expected to appear for the West Bengal Board exams. This includes 21.5 lakh students who had registered to appear for WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 exams and 14 lakh for class 12 or WBCHSE HS exams.