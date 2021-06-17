Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on June 7, had announced that the state board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled this year, keeping in view the feedback received from people. Since then, the students have been eagerly waiting to know the evaluation criteria based on which the results will be announced. Also Read - Centre Trying To Bulldoze Twitter As It Can't Control Microblogging Platform, Says Mamata Banerjee

On Thursday, while addressing the media, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the results will be announced by the month of July and the board will present the detail on the evaluation criteria tomorrow i.e. June 18.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday had said that respective boards of the state will decide on the evaluation process of the candidates appearing for examinations of classes 10 and 12, which has been cancelled. She had directed the education department to decide on the evaluation process keeping in mind the possible mental stress and the future of the examinees.

“The boards will come out with a decision within a couple of days on this. This is a matter of the education department,” Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education conducts the Madhyamik (10th standard examination) while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education holds the Uchcha Madhyamik (12th standard exam).

“I do not want the student to go through any mental stress and their future should also not be compromised. I will ask the department to decide (on the issue of evaluation) keeping these things in mind so that the students don’t suffer,” she added.