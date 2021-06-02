Kolkata: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 12 examinations, students from different state boards have also started demanding the cancellation of the HSC examinations in their respective states. Earlier today, states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh announced the cancelation of the Class 12 examination owing to the current situation rose due to pandemic. Also Read - 'Explain Reasons For Skipping Meeting Called by PM Modi', Centre Issues Notice to Alapan Bandopadhyay

West Bengal board students have also been requesting the state government to cancel the board examinations in line with the CBSE. Many students took to Twitter and urged the Mamata government to cancel the examination this year in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Also Read - Alapan Bandopadhyay Retires as Bengal Chief Secretary, Appointed As CM Mamata's New Advisor

Are West Bengal Students not human beings? They also need justice. Maximum state boards have cancelled class 10th board exams. @MamataOfficial you want to show others that the education system is so good in this state? #cancelwbboardexams2021 — _Chandrima_ (@chandrima_45) June 2, 2021

Earlier today, the Bengal government said that the West Bengal Board will be announcing the revised schedule for Madhyamik or class 10 and higher secondary or class 12 board exams soon.

The West Bengal Board was to hold a meeting at 2 pm today, however, it has been rescheduled for later as the CBSE and CISCE yesterday evening announced to cancel class 12 board exams.