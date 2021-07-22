West Bengal Board 12th Result 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal WB 12th Result 2021 today. The West Bengal Board announced yesterday that the Uchcha Madhyamik Result will be declared in a press conference at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council at 3 PM. It will be put up on the official website at 4 PM today. Students awaiting WB 12th results can download their scores from the official WB Board result websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.Also Read - West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: WBCHSE to Declare Results Tomorrow at 4 PM | Check Steps, List of Website to Know Score

WB 12th Result Date and Time was confirmed by the officials on Wednesday. More than 7 lakh students will get their WBCHSE Result 2021 today.

Once the WB HS Result 2021 is announced, the West Bengal degree admission process in colleges and universities will begin in the state. WB 10th Result was also released a few days ago.

West Bengal Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

11.00 AM: Evaluation Criteria For West Bengal Board 12th Result 2021

West Bengal board introduced an assessment pattern for the WB HS result 2021. As per the evaluation criteria, WBCHSE will use a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Class 10 (Madhyamik) exams and 60 per cent weightage to Class 11 final exam, along with Class 12 theory and practicals.

10.52 AM: Official and third-party websites to check results

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

10.49 AM: Check West Bengal Board 12th Result through SMS, Here’s how

Students can also access WB 12th results through the official mobile App or through SMS. To get their scorecards, candidates need to type – WB12 <space> roll number and send it to 54242, or 56263, or 5676750.

9:55 AM: STEPS TO CHECK WB 12TH RESULT 2021 ONLINE

Step 1: Visit the official websites – wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘WB HS Result 2021’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and submit

Step 4: Your WB Uchcha Madhyamik result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy and take a printout of your scorecard for future reference