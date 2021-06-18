Kolkata: The West Bengal Board (WBBSE) on Friday announced the format for evaluation of Class 10 And Class 12. For Class 10 – 50% of (Class 9 marks)+ (50% of Class 10 internal assessment marks) For Class 12 – 40% (Best of 4 subs in Class 10) + 60% (Class 11 theory results) + (Class 12 & practicals). The Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Education on Friday announced the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results will be announced. According to the board members, they will adopt 50-50 formula to evaluate the secondary results. Also Read - West Bengal Board Results 2021 To Be Released by July End, Details on Evaluation Criteria Tomorrow

The Secondary Examination results will be evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent of the result in the ninth standard and 50 percent of the marks obtained in the class 10 assessment test. It is important to note that the candidates can appear for the physical examination if they are not satisfied with the assessment but after the prevailing Covid situation normalises in the state. Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams of Class 10 And Class 12 Cancelled, Check Important Updates Here

For Higher Secondary Result Assessment, the board would be considering candidate’s 40 per cent marks in the best four subjects in the 2019 secondary examination and would add 60 per cent marks obtained in the Class 11 written examination and class 12 practical examination. Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Mamata Banerjee Govt Forms Expert Committee Seeking Opinion