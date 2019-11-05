West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the state civil services exam 2020. The interested candidates can check the notification and apply online on pcswbonline.gov.in, which is the official website of the WBPSC.

The online application process is open from November 5-November 25, while November 26 is the last date to pay the exam fee, which is Rs 210 excluding service charge. The tentative date for the preliminary exam is February 9, 2020.

Steps to apply for West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official WBPSC website, pcswbonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the button ‘One-time Registration’

Step 3: Fill the registration form and upload all the documents

Step 4: Now, using your login credentials, click on ‘Login to your account’ button

Step 5: Complete the remaining application process, as directed

Step 6: Take a printout of the submitted application form for future use

The official notification of the exam can be accessed by clicking here.

According to the notification, candidates need to be between 21-36 years of age to apply for the exam for which there will be a relaxation in terms of age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. Further, they should also have a degree from a recognised university and should be able to read, write and speak Bengali.

The preliminary exam, the duration of which would be two-and-a-half hours, will be followed by the Mains exam and finally, the Interview, on the lines of the UPSC Civil Services Exam.