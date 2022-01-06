Kolkata: Amid rise in COVID cases, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday said that there is no plan to change the timetable of the upcoming offline board exams in the state. Since, the examinations are scheduled to start in March, the authorities believe that the Covid cases will come under control by then.Also Read - WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 244 Posts on anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in| Apply Latest By This Date

This year, the state board examinations for the Class 12 exam are slated to be conducted from April 2 to April 20, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 10 Board exam will be held between March 7 and March 16, 2022.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of Council of Higher Secondary Education said to news agency PTI, "Conducting online exams is not feasible. A large number of students in the rural areas won't be able to afford smartphones with high-speed Internet. We would like to hold the exams offline. There is no plan to change the schedule as of now."

He further added that the council was hopeful that students this year “wouldn’t have to struggle like those that did over the past two years”. He added, “We cannot predict the turn of events. We can only hope things will get better.”

President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said it would not be wise to speculate about the mode of examination this early. “We won’t be thinking of any alternative evaluation criteria for the time being. Arrangements for holding offline tests are in full swing,” he said. Earlier in 2020, the Secondary exams were conducted in offline mode. In 2021, the secondary exams were called due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With Inputs From PTI)