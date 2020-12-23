West Bengal Class 10, 12 Board Exam Latest Update: West Bengal class 10, 12 Board Exams will be held in June and one exam will be held after another, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday. He further informed that the class 10 (Madhyamik) exams will be held first and the class 12 (Ucchya Madhyamik) examinations after that. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Huts Next to Bypass in Kolkata, 15 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Usually, these exams are held between February and March every year. But this year it was disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the state education department has accepted the recommendations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Education on holding the exams on later dates in view of the pandemic situation.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education & the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have informed us that they want to hold final exams in June 2021. We've asked them to decide the exam schedule & announce accordingly: West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee pic.twitter.com/8NJN7eSosR — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

However, he said that if the situation changes, the board and council will take decisions accordingly.

The development comes a day after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the CBSE board examinations will not be held till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

He, however, said a decision on when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.