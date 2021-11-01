Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Monday released the schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th examination. According to notification, the examination will be held in offline mode in March and April respectively next year following Covid-19 safety protocols.

According to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) President Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the ‘Madhyamik’, Class 10 examination, will take place from March 7 to 16 in around 4,800 venues.

‘Uchcha Madhyamik’, Class 12 examination, will be held between April 2 and 20.

”As of now, we are hopeful that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. If there is any change in the Covid situation, we will decide accordingly. We have a plan B ready. But, as of now we are going ahead with the schedule announced,” West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said to a question and Ganguly echoed him.

While ‘Uchha Madhyamik’ examination will be conducted in ‘home centres’, the students’ respective schools, ‘Madhyamik’ exam will be held as usual in other schools under the WBBSE.

As the number of examinees in class 10 is much more than that in class 12, it will not be possible for the authorities to hold the exams following Covid-19 safety guidelines, Ganguly said.

Asked if the time is short for the students to make preparations, the WBCHSE president said, ”May be. But we assume they might be making preparations already in consultation with their teachers.” ‘Madhyamik’ and ‘Uchha Madhyamik’ examinations were not held in the state this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Results were declared after the boards worked out evaluation methods based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.