West Bengal Class 10th Madhyamik Pariksha 2024: WBBSE Introduces Online Mark Submission For All Subjects

The marks submission process for all subjects of Madhyamik Pariksha shall be done online, in addition to the existing method of submitting marks through OMR mark sheets.

West Bengal Board Exams 2024: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education(WBBSE) has asked all head examiners of answer sheets of recently concluded class 10th board examinations to submit marks online. WBBSE said the move was aimed at complete digitisation of the examination and evaluation process to ensure transparency and fairness. The marks submission process for all subjects of Madhyamik Pariksha shall be done online, in addition to the existing method of submitting marks through OMR mark sheets, a board official said on Thursday to news agency PTI.

While the board had partially introduced online verification since last year, this is a step forward, with the intention to streamline the submission procedure and enhance efficiency, he stated. “We understand that transitioning to a new system may pose challenges, which is why it is encouraged to seek assistance from the scrutinisers. You can enlist the support of 4-5 scrutinisers who can help navigate the online marks submission process effectively in due time,” Board president Ramanuj Ganguly said, PTI reported.

In a message to the head examiners, the board said, “To familiarize you with the online submission process of marks, a detailed video demonstration will be shared with you soon. The link to access the video will be communicated

to you via SMS. Please ensure to watch the video carefully to understand the steps involved in uploading marks online. Should you have any queries or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Examination Department of the Board for support.”

“As a token of appreciation for your cooperation and effort in adapting to the new system, a consolidated honorarium of ₹500.00 will be paid by the Board at the time of payment of remuneration to the Head Examiners, subject to completion of respective online submission of marks,” reads the official notice. Candidates can go through the detailed notice by visiting the official website: https://wbbse.wb.gov.in. At present, the date of publication of the results is not yet known. An estimated 8.76 lakh candidates wrote their papers across the state from February 2 to 12, 2024.

