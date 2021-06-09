West Bengal Class 11 Exam News: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had in April canceled the annual examination of Class 11 and said all students will be promoted to Class 12. Meanwhile, the Council has asked school authorities to complete the formalities relating to the promotion of students from class 11 to the next class by July 15. Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams of Class 10 And Class 12 Cancelled, Check Important Updates Here

The council had on April 30 said that the annual examination to promote students from class 11 to 12 will not be required this year in view of the pandemic situation and the respective higher secondary schools will promote students to the next class.

On June 8, the council had asked guardians to come to the school premises with the identity card of their wards to complete the admission procedure by strictly maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, after much wait, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced cancellation of board examinations in the state for classes 10 and 12 due to the Covid-19 situation. The evaluation method will be decided by experts in a week’s time so that the careers of the candidates were not at stake, Banerjee had said.

At least 83 per cent of the 34,000 people who sent their feedback stressed that conducting board exams in schools wasn’t a wise idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she had stated.

An expert panel formed by her government to analyse the feasibility of holding the exams has also made similar recommendations, the chief minister further noted.