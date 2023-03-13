Home

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Begins Tomorrow: Check Guidelines on Exam Day

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) said it will increase the surveillance of examination halls for Class 12th board exams this year.

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2023: Candidates will not be allowed to leave their seats from 10 AM until the end of the first hour of the exam.

West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Latest Update: West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2023 is all set to begin from March 14 at over 23000 centres in the state. And this time, over 8.52 lakh students are appearing for the exam. Out of the total candidates, over 50 per cent are female students appearing for the exam this year. Notably, the number of students appearing for the exam is up by nearly a lakh from last year. Giving details, Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said about 57.43 per cent of female students will be appearing for the examination.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) said it will increase the surveillance of examination halls for Class 12th board exams this year. The council further added that the security personnel will use metal detectors to reduce the incidences of cheating via phone or any other electronic method.

Significantly, the council this time will also use Radio Frequency Detectors to monitor electronic devices in some of the 206 vulnerable locations as and when necessary.

The state government will recruit group D staff from 7000 Higher Secondary schools for the exam purpose.

Check Exam-day Guidelines:

Candidates will not be allowed to leave their seats from 10 AM until the end of the first hour of the exam.

The Uccha Madhyamik board had earlier announced changes in the examination patterns.

As per the announcement, there will be a single integrated question paper rather than distinct question papers for parts A and B.

The board said one question paper will contain both objective and subjective questions.

According to the WBCHSE, the questions will be less difficult this time.

The aspirants need to format their responses in accordance with the question’s series number.

