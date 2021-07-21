WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2021 Latest News: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has confirmed that the Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 results will be announced tomorrow, July 22 at 4 PM. Once the Class 12 results are declared, the Higher Secondary scores will be available at the official website of the West Bengal board — wbresults.nic.in.Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 Won’t Be Held In June, Revised Schedule Soon

After the results are out, the students check their scores by downloading the results.shiksha app. Moreover, the candidates can also send SMS to 54242, or 5676750, or 56263 by typing WB12 (space) roll number to get the results. This year, nearly 10 lakh students are waiting for the WB 12th Result 2021. Also Read - West Bengal Class X, XII Board Exams to be Conducted From THIS Date | Check Details

It must be noted that the WBCHSE Class 12 exams were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic and the students this year will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the past three academic years, that is, classes 10, 11, and 12. In this matter, the West Bengal board had set up a six-member expert committee to create the new evaluation criterion. Also Read - WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2020: How to Get Marksheet, Pass Percentage, Toppers | Know Details Here

WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2021: Evaluation policy

For evaluation, the science stream students will be marked differently than arts and commerce students. The board has said that for the science stream, 70 per cent weightage will be given to theory marks further divided into two parts — 40 per cent weightage to the best of four subjects of class 10 and 60 per cent to the annual exams of class 12. And the remaining 30 per cent will be for class 12 practical exams.

For arts and commerce students, 80 per cent of marks have been assigned to theory and 20 marks to practicals of class 12. However, out of the 80 marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to best of four marks obtained by a student in their class 10 exams and remaining 40 per cent to class 11 final exams. The board has also made it clear that the students not happy with the results can appear for a written exam after the pandemic situation improves in the state.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2021: How to check score

Visit the official website of WBCHSE i.e., wbchse.nic.in On the homepage, click on the active link ‘HS Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha Results- Year 2021’ Enter your WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik roll number and other credentials Click on ‘Submit’ Your WB 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2021: List of websites to check score