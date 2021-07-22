West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Results: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce West Bengal Board class 12 HS Results today. According to the board officials, the results will be announced at 3 PM in a press conference at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council. At 4 PM, students will be able to check the results on the official websites of the board i.e. wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. We here at India.com are in close contact with our sources and will be updating all the latest news here. The candidates can bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest news regarding West Bengal Board results. Additionally, we would be activating the direct link on this page via which the candidates can check the results

The candidates must note that the mark sheets will be available from 11.00 am on 23 July. The heads of higher secondary institutions can collect the Class 12 mark sheets and relevant documents from the distribution camps. In case of the heads’ absence, their representatives can collect the documents.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites – wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WB HS Result 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registration number and submit it

Step 4: The Class 12th West Bengal result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Save a copy. If required, take a printout of your scorecard for further use or reference

List of Websites:

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

Check Results Through SMS:

Apart from the above-mentioned websites, students will also have the option to access their results through Mobile App or SMS. To get their scorecards, candidates can send an SMS to 54242, or 56263, or 5676750 by typing WB12 (space) roll number.

Evaluation Criteria:

To recall, the West Bengal board introduced an evaluation pattern for the Class 12 assessment. As per the evaluation criteria, importance will be given to the top 4 highest scoring subjects in Class 10 exams along with Class 11 exams.

While 60 percent weightage is given to the Class 11 final exams and Class 12 theory and practicals, 40 percent weightage is given to Class 10 scores.