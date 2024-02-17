Home

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam 2024: Three Students Disqualified For Carrying Mobile Phones to Exam Hall

A total of three students were disqualified for the entire exam for bringing smartphones into the examination hall on the first day of the West Bengal State Higher Secondary exams.

WBCHSE Higher Secondary Exams: Three class 12 students disqualified for carrying mobile phones to exam hall(Photo Credit: IANS)

Board Exams Guidelines: Be it CBSE, CISCE, or any other state board, the use of mobile phones is prohibited inside the examination hall. A total of three students were disqualified for the entire exam for bringing smartphones into the examination hall on the first day of the West Bengal State Higher Secondary exams. An estimated 7,89,867 students appeared for the exam conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in 2,341 centres across the state.

As per a PTI report, three students were disqualified for the entire exam for bringing smartphones into the examination hall on the first day of the class 12 board exams on Friday. “The three candidates belonging to two schools in South 24 Parganas and one in Paschim Bardhaman districts were found in possession of mobile phones by invigilators before the exams commenced at around 9:45 am,” council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told news agency PTI.

Bringing mobiles and other electronic devices to exam halls in Bengal is prohibited, he further added. According to the schedule, the West Bengal HS Class 12 board examination will be conducted between February 16 to 29, 2024. This year, the West Bengal HS examination will begin from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. To address concerns about question paper leaks, the council has introduced a unique serial number for each question paper as a security measure.

(With PTI Inputs)

