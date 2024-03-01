Home

Education

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam DateSheet 2025: WBCHSE Higher Secondary Timetable Out; Check Here

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam DateSheet 2025: WBCHSE Higher Secondary Timetable Out; Check Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has published the datesheet for the Higher Secondary Examination Programme-2025.

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam 2025: WBCHSE Higher Secondary Date Sheet Out; Check Here

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has published the datesheet for the Higher Secondary Examination Programme-2025. Candidates can download the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2025 by visiting the official website of the Council at https://wbchse.wb.gov.in/home/.

Trending Now

According to the West Bengal Class 12th Date Sheet 2025, the examination will be held on each day from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM except for Health & Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Subjects.

You may like to read

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam DateSheet 2025: WBCHSE Higher Secondary Subject-Wise Timetable

‘The Council may, if necessary, change the above schedule with due intimation to all concerned,’ reads the statement. For more details, visit the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.