Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced said that schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till June 10 as a precautionary measure for containing the COVID-19 menace. Further, the state government also extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic. Also Read - 'Gradual Dilution of Lockdown': MHA Pulls up West Bengal Admin For Allowing Shops of Non-essential Goods to Open

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee confirmed that 6 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, taking the total tally to 95. Also Read - Coronavirus: Man Killed in West Bengal as Groups Clash Over Setting up of Quarantine Centre

On April 2, the West Bengal government said that students studying in Class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class directly without appearing for exams. The decision was taken keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. Also Read - West Bengal: All Students of Class 1 to 8 to be Promoted to Next Class Directly

Further, the state government is also working on a mechanism to ensure classes from 9 to 12 can be held with the help of technology (net), mail and through video conferencing.