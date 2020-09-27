College Reopening News: The West Bengal government is planning to start new academic session for 2020-21 of both undergraduate and post graduate levels in colleges and universities from December 1. A meeting between Vice- Chancellors of state universities and West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was on Sunday held in this regard. The final decision will be communicated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - BJP Team Reshuffle: 'Served For 40 Years & Got Shunted Out': Bengal Leader Rahul Sinha Hints at Rebellion

Addressing a presser, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the reason they are planning to start the new academic session in December is because host of festivals that are lined up in November including Lakshmi puja, Kali puja/Diwali, Chhat puja, Jagaddhatri puja etc.

"As we need to sanitise the institution premises before starting the academic session in full course, we have to take into account the four-five festive days when no work will be possible. So it will be in the fitness of things to start the new sessions from December," Chatterjee added.

“Still whether the classes will be entirely online or there will also be offline mode of teaching will depend on the situation at that time,” the minister added.

“As per the UGC advisory, we have to start the UG and PG classes for 2020-21 academic session without much delay.

Hence it was agreed at the meeting that the classes will commence after the admission procedure gets over,” he said.

While admission to UG level will be over by October 31, the admission procedure in PG level can be completed only during the end of November.