West Bengal HS Result 2023: WBCHSE Class 12th Result Likely To Be Declared On May 24 At wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023: Candidates can check the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 on official websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in once it is declared.

West Bengal 12th Result 2023: Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them. as the West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 will soon be declared.

West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to declare West Bengal HS 12th Result 2023 on May 24. Candidates can check the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 on official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in once it is declared.

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023 date and time

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed that WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 will be declared at 12 PM on Wednesday. The WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023 link will be activated after the press conference for the same will be held by state education minister Basu.

