New Delhi: The last day to register for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2020 is November 13. The registration notification was released on October 18 and the registration process, too, began on October 18. Today is the last day for the registration. From November 14 to 16, corrections can be made on the applications.

The exam is scheduled for April 19, 2020.

Steps to register

1. Visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on “Registration for WBJEE 2020 (Last Date – 13.11.2019) ” button.

3. A Registration form will be displayed on the screen. Enter your Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Identification type and number, Address, Email ID and Mobile Number.

4. Choose your password and security question and answer, review your form and click on submit.

5. Your application number will be displayed on the screen and will be sent to you as an SMS and email.

6. Candidates have to enter their personal and educational in the application form.

7. Fill your domicile, category, PwD status, home district, family income, nationality, religion and other asked details.

8. Indicate 3 WBJEE Exam centres in order of your preference and submit the form.

9. Upload scanned images of a passport size photo and signature.

10. Make a payment.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, in exercise of the powers conferred under article 162 of the Constitution of India for the purpose of conducting Joint Entrance Examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering and technological courses.

The Board is empowered to conduct common, combined, competitive, entrance examinations for admission to the undergraduate professional and vocational courses in any College or in any University in the State of West Bengal.