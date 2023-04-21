Home

Education

West Bengal Lady Police Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1420 Posts at wbpolice.gov.in From April 23; Check Pay Scale Here

West Bengal Lady Police Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1420 Posts at wbpolice.gov.in From April 23; Check Pay Scale Here

West Bengal Lady Police Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

Jobs: The last date to submit the application form is May 22, 2023.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Lady Constable. A total of 1420 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. However, the total vacancies as stated above is purely provisional and subject to changes. The last date to submit the application form is May 22, 2023.

The registration process will begin on April 23, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details.

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates

The online registration process will begin: April 23, 2023

Last Date to Apply: May 22, 2023

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Vacancy

Lady Constable: 1420

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Salary

Lady Constable in West Bengal Police -2023 in the Pay Scale of Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs. 22,700 – Rs. 58,500]

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. Language : – (i) The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. (ii) For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be

applicable.

West Bengal Police Lady Constable Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply For West Bengal Police Lady Constable Jobs?

Applicants will be able to submit their application using the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in).

