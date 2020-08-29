New Delhi: The Common Law Admission Test for both undergraduate and postgraduate law college admissions has been postponed to September 28. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on September 7. However, On September 7, there will be lockdown in West Bengal. Bihar lockdown will also end on September 6, which might make it difficult for the candidates to report to the exam centre just a day after. Also Read - CLAT 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon on Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in | All You Need to Know

A total of 73,000 candidates will be writing the examinations this year. Among them, 3,500 are from West Bengal.

The Consortium of National Law Universities which will be conducting the examinations met on Thursday to review the pandemic situation. "The Consortium took its decision to postpone the exams to September 28 after assessing the lockdown situation in various parts of the country. In particular, the Consortium has taken note of the prevailing lockdown situation in West Bengal Bengal and Bihar," the notification announcing the postponement of the examination said.

CLAT 2020 Admit card: Know here step to download

Step 1: Go on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: To login, enter your phone number and password

Step 3: Click on ‘download the CLAT 2020 admit cards’

Earlier, the examination was supposed to be held on May 10.