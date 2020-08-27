New Delhi: In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the West Bengal govrnment has announced that all educational institutes in the states will remain closed till September 20. Notably, schools and colleges continue to remain closed across the nation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy Meets Dilip Ghosh, Expresses Desire to Work For BJP in Bengal

This came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to postpone the NEET, JEE main 2020 exams that are scheduled to be held in September. In the letter, Banerjee said that the directive from the Education Ministry to hold the NEET, JEE Main 2020 in September was a gravely risky decision. Also Read - College Reopening News: Regular Classes From Oct 1, Online Classes From Sept 1 in Karnataka

Earlier this month, the Centre had framed a plan to re-open schools in a phase-wise manner between September 1 and November 14, reports had said. But, the final decision was left on state governments. States and Union Territories which have lower caseloads were permitted to reopen schools, provided they abide by the standard operating protocols, which are likely to come out towards the end of this month. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Dates: No Flights Allowed on These Days in September; Air Travel to Resume From Hotspots