West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Arnab Ghorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School have bagged the first rank in the West Bengal Madhyamik Exams, results of which were announced on June 3, Friday. The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results were announced by the President of WBBSE. Candidates can check their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 on the official websites —wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in

More than 100 students have made it into the top 10 list. With a total of 693 marks out of 700, Arnab Ghorai has topped the Madhyamik Pareeksha 2022. Koushiki Sarkar and Raunak Mandal have grabbed the second position with 692 marks out of 700. The overall pass percentage is 86.60 per cent.

WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2022

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Arnab Ghorai, Raunak Mondal 693 2 Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal 692 3 Ananya Dasgupta 691 4 Abhishek Dutta 690 5 11 students 689 6 Six students 688 7 10 students 687 8 22 students 686 9 15 students 685 10 40 students 684