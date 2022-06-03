West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Arnab Ghorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School have bagged the first rank in the West Bengal Madhyamik Exams, results of which were announced on June 3, Friday. The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results were announced by the President of WBBSE. Candidates can check their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 on the official websites —wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.inAlso Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time
More than 100 students have made it into the top 10 list. With a total of 693 marks out of 700, Arnab Ghorai has topped the Madhyamik Pareeksha 2022. Koushiki Sarkar and Raunak Mandal have grabbed the second position with 692 marks out of 700. The overall pass percentage is 86.60 per cent.
Last year, Arithra Pal had topped the Madhyamik Exam for 2021 with a total of 694 marks out of 700.
A step-by-Step Guide to Check WBBSE Results
- Visit the official website— wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, ‘WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022’ declared
- Enter your roll number or any other login credentials
- Your WB 10th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and print a copy of the result/score cards for future references.