West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result of Madhyamik (class 10) Result 2020 on Wednesday. Candidates can check their result, once declared, on wbbse.org.

Candidates can also check their result on wbresults.nic.in. The class 12 Result 2020, meanwhile, will be announced on July 17.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your Madhyamik Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use.

Notably, this year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exam of which nearly six lakh were girls. The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18-27. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), meanwhile, conducted the class 12th exam from February 12 to 27.

Last year’s Madhyamik result was declared on May 21, with 86.07% candidates passing the exam.