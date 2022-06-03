West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 for class 10 at 9 AM Today, June 3. The WBBSE Class 10 result 2022 is available on the board’s official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can check the West Bengal 10th result 2022 using roll number and date of birth. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams.Also Read - CGSOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Open School Results For Class 10, 12 Likely to be Declared Today at sos.cg.nic.in | Check Details Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022, WB Board Class 10 Result Highlights

Live Updates

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates to this blog are over now

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Class 10th Madhyamik Students

    Congratulating the students, the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said: “Congratulations to our successful students and rank- holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud. Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future.”

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Check WB Class 10 Topper list 2022

    1. Arnab Ghorai, Raunak Mondal- 693 marks
    2. Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal 692 marks
    3. Ananya Dasgupta 691 marks
    4. Abhishek Dutta 690 marks
    5. 11 students 689 marks
    6. Six students 688 marks
    7. 10 students 687 marks
    8. 22 students 686 marks
    9. 15 students 685 marks
    10. 40 students 684 marks

  • 10:53 AM IST

    West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Toppers 2022 List

    In the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022, Arnab Ghorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School grabbed the first rank. Both students received 693 marks.

    With 692 points, Malda’s Kaushiki Sarkar and West Midnapore’s Raunak Mandal stood at second position.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Madhyamik result 2022: 114 students featured in merit list

    The merit list has been published by the board with 114 candidates’ names on the list. Arnab Gorai and Rounak Mandal stood first jointly with 693 marks.

    Kolkata girl Srutasree Tripathi stood 5th with 690 marks. Last year’s examination was cancelled due to covid and 100 passed was declared by the board. Therefore, no merit list was announced in 2021.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Next year (2023) the WB Madhyamik examination will be conducted from February 23 to March 4

  • 10:06 AM IST

    WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 link activated

  • 10:06 AM IST

    West Bengal board of secondary education result 2022- District wise result
    District wise pass percentage

    Kalimpong- 94.27%

    West Midnapore- 94.62%

    Kolkata- 94.36%

    Jhargram- 92.07%

    North 24 Parganas- 91.98%

    South 24 Parganas- 89.61%

    Maldaha- 87.11%

  • 9:53 AM IST

    West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: Boys outperform girls

    This year, 86.60 per cent of students passed the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam, with Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal emerging as the toppers with 693 marks. In the Madhyamik Class 10 exams 2022, boys outperformed girls. The boys’ pass percentage was 88.59 per cent, while 85 per cent of female students passed the Madhyamik exam successfully.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    WB Madhyamik result 2022 Class 10: Toppers list

    First Rank: Arnab Ghorai, Rounak Mondal

    Second Rank: Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal

    Third Rank: Ananya Dasgupta

    Fourth Rank: Abhishek Dutta