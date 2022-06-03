West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022 for class 10 at 9 AM Today, June 3. The WBBSE Class 10 result 2022 is available on the board’s official website, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can check the West Bengal 10th result 2022 using roll number and date of birth. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams.Also Read - CGSOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Open School Results For Class 10, 12 Likely to be Declared Today at sos.cg.nic.in | Check Details Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022, WB Board Class 10 Result Highlights