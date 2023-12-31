Home

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Board Exam 2024: WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam to be Held Under Strict CCTV Surveillance

To ensure the integrity and security of the board examinations, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education(WBBSE) will conduct the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2024 under the strict surveillance of CCTV cameras at the examination center/venue.

West Bengal Board Exams 2024: To ensure the integrity and security of the board examinations, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education(WBBSE) will conduct the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2024 under the strict surveillance of CCTV cameras at the examination center/venue. A notification in this regard has been issued by the board, wherein it has been said that it will be mandatory for the examination centres to preserve CCTV footage for each day of the examinations until the publication of the results. “This measure is essential to maintain the highest standards of security, transparency, and fairness throughout the examination process,” WBBSE in an official notification said.

“This measure is crucial for the effective monitoring and resolution of any incidents that may occur during the examination period. Your co-operation in adhering to this requirement will contribute significantly to the overall success and credibility of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE). 2024,” read the notice issued by the board.

WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam to be Held Under Strict CCTV Surveillance: Check Guidelines For Exam Centre

Continuous Recording : Ensure that the CCTV cameras are operational and recording continuously throughout from 8 am to 5 pm on everyday of examination.

: Ensure that the CCTV cameras are operational and recording continuously throughout from 8 am to 5 pm on everyday of examination. Storage Capacity: Verify that your CCTV system has sufficient storage capacity to retain the footage for the entire duration of the examination and until the results are officially published.

Verify that your CCTV system has sufficient storage capacity to retain the footage for the entire duration of the examination and until the results are officially published. Backup Procedures : Implement reliable backup procedures to prevent any data loss due to technical issues or unforeseen circumstances.

: Implement reliable backup procedures to prevent any data loss due to technical issues or unforeseen circumstances. Access Control: Restrict access to the CCTV footage to authorized personnel only. Accountability: The said recordings should remain in custody of Head of the Institution/Centre Secretary/Venue Supervisor who shall be responsible for its custody and availability in case to need.

Also, the board has made it clear that the footage should remain in the custody of the head of the institution/centre secretary concerned, who will be responsible for their custody and availability if required. For more details, one can check the detailed notification at https://wbbse.wb.gov.in.

