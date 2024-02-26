Home

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Board Exam 2025: WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam Date Out At wbbse.wb.gov.in

(Representational image: IANS)

WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam Date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday released an important notice stating that the class 10 examinations or the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) of the West Bengal board for the year 2025 will be conducted between February 12 and 24, 2024.

“The Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2025 is scheduled to commence from 12th February 2025 and will continue till 24th February 2025,” reads the official notice.

One can check the WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Board Exam 2025 dates at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Asked when the results for the 2024 exams will be out, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI: “We usually publish the results within 90 days of the conduct of the exams.”

An estimated 8.76 lakh candidates wrote their papers across the state from February 2 to 12 in the 2024 edition of the secondary exams.

Ganguly said preparations are in full swing to publish the results within the stipulated time despite the conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

