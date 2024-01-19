West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Board Secondary Examination 2024: WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam Timing Changed; Notice Inside

Home

West Bengal Board Exams 2024: The timing for the second and higher secondary examination under the West Bengal board are to be changed from this year. Both the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) made the announcement in two separate notifications.

“I am directed to bring to your attention an important update regarding the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2024 schedule. After careful consideration and in response to various factors, it has been decided to reschedule the timing of examination for Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2024. The new timing for the examination will be 9:45 AM to 1 PM,” WBBSE Secretary Subrata Ghosh in an official notification said. As per the notice released by the Council, the new timing for the examination will be 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

In this connection, the following schedule must be maintained Officer-in-Charge and Center Secretary start this process on the days of examination by reaching the custodians by 6 AM. After collecting the Question Paper Boxes, they leave along with Police Escorts from the Custodian, distribute the question paper boxes earmarked to the examination venues under their jurisdiction, and then reach their Center by 8 AM.

In the examination venues, the presence of police personnel posted is necessary from 6.00 AM along with the Venue Supervisor (usually the Hol) and Additional Venue Supervisor in take the earmarked question paper boxes as Officer-in-Charge and Center Secretary reach.

The health personnel posted have to reach by 8.15 AM to their respective examination center/venue.

At 08:30 AM students shall start entering Center/Venue.

From 8:00 AM teachers and non-teaching staff shall start reaching the examination center/venue.

