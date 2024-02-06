Home

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Board Secondary Examination 2024: WBBSE Class 10th History Question Papers Shared on Social Media

West Bengal Board Exams 2024: In recent years, the issue of exam paper leaks has become one of the growing concerns, posing a significant threat to the overall integrity of educational systems. Just f

West Bengal Board Exams 2024: In recent years, the issue of exam paper leaks has become one of the growing concerns, posing a significant threat to the overall integrity of educational systems. Just four days after alleged images of the Bengali first-year question paper started circulating on various social media platforms, photos of purported History question papers began circulating on social media on the third day of the class 10 board examinations in West Bengal. Three candidates were disqualified for the entire examinations after they were found taking photographs of the question papers on mobile phones, discreetly brought into the centre, and circulating the images on WhatsApp minutes after the commencement of the examination on Monday, a senior education official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

Speaking of the exam schedule, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education(WBCHSE) will conduct the higher secondary examination from February 7 to February 29, 2024. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education will conduct the secondary examination between February 2 to February 12, 2024.

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Board Secondary Examination 2024: 3 candidates disqualified for the entire examinations

Three candidates were disqualified for the entire examinations after they were found taking photographs of the question papers on mobile phones, discreetly brought into the centre, and circulating the images on WhatsApp minutes after the commencement of the examination on Monday, the official said. The three candidates, belonging to two schools in Malda district, had tried to blur the unique and distinct QR code secretly embossed on every sheet of the question paper, but still could not escape detection, he further stated.

