West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare the result of Class 10 exams 2020 at 10 AM today. Students are requested to kee an eye on official website wbbse.org, where the results will be announced. Students can also check their results via wbresults.nic.in once they are out. Also Read - BJP’s West Bengal Poll Campaign Film Enacts Rape Scene, Report Sought After Video Goes Viral

In order to be deemed passed in West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, students will need to obtain atleast 25 per cent of marks. Also Read - West Bengal Latest News: Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA Found Hanging in His Home, Family Calls it 'Murder'

This year, over 10 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik exam of which nearly six lakh were girls. The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18-27. Also Read - West Bengal Containment Zones: Find Full List of COVID Hotspots in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, South 24 Parganas Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), meanwhile, conducted the class 12th exam from February 12 to 27. The class 12th results will be out on July 17.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your Madhyamik Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use.