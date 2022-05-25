WBBSC Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam results anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the West Bengal Class 10th result date and time. Students can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. This year, around 10 lakh students appeared for WBBSC Class 10 exams and are expecting the declaration of the results. West Bengal Madhyamik exam was conducted in 2022 after a year’s gap from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams in 2021 and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Here’s How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in. When announced, the result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it. Enter roll number and date of birth. Submit and check your result. Take a printout for future use.

Earlier last year, a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik exam and a total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 per cent.