Kolkata: The number of seats in the MBBS course has been increased to 4,000 in West Bengal with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges. The announcement was made by state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal's vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats and the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College."

CM Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in West Bengal was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

The announcement came just days after the results for NEET 2020 examination were released on October 16.

(With PTI Inputs)