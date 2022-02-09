West Bengal NEET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal NEET counselling 2021 round one seat allotment result will be released today, February 9, 2022. Those who applied for round one of NEET-UG 2021 West Bengal counselling can check their round 1 result from the official website, wbmcc.nic.in after 4:00 PM.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 53 Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

According to WBMCC NEET UG counselling dates, the round 1 admission will be held between February 10 (10:00 AM) and February 12 (4:00 PM). Applicants also have the provision to surrender their round 1 allotted seats by February 12 (4:00 PM).

The physical reporting of the allotted applicants, the WBMCC schedule says, to the respective allotted colleges along with fee and original documents and bond for admission after successful document verification will be held between February 10 (10:00 AM) and February 12 (4:00 PM).

WBMCC NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website of West Bengal MCC, wbmcc.nic.in. Now visit the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section. Click on the link that reads, ”NEET West Bengal UG 2021 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result.” Enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on the login option. Submit and access the WBMCC NEET Counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the official schedule published by WBMCC, Round 2 for WBMCC NEET UG Counselling will begin from February 16, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification from the link given below.