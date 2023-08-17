Home

West Bengal NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out Today At wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 will be declared today at wbmcc.nic.in. As many as 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be offered in 26 medical colleges through the West Bengal NEET PG 2023 admission.

Candidates must enter their registration number and password to view the seat allotment. (Representative image)

WB NEET PG 2023: The NEET Post Graduate Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 will be issued today, August 17, by the Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal. Registered candidates who appeared in WB NEET PG round 1 counselling round can visit the official website of West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) at wbmcc.nic.in and check their results. It must further be noted that the applicants who have been allotted seats must reach the concerned institute from August 18 to August 19, between 11 am to 4 pm. As many as 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be offered in 26 medical colleges through West Bengal NEET PG 2023 admission.

NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration link.

Step 3: Then log in using the credentials such as registration number, and password, followed by a security pin.

Step 4: The WB NEET PG Counselling Allotment Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference.

WB NEET PG Counselling: Important Dates To Remember

Round 1 Reporting Dates: August 17 to August 18

Round 2 Registration Begins: August 25 to August 26

Round 2 Document Verification Process: August 26 to August 28

Round 2 Seat Matrix: August 29 (after 2:00 PM)

Round 2 Choice Filling: August 29 to August 30

Round 2 Result Announcement: September 4

Round 2 Reporting Dates: September 5, 7, 8 and 9

Round 3 Registrations Begins: September 15-16

Round 3 Document Verification: September 18-19

Round 3 Seat Matrix: September 20 (After 2:00 PM)

Round 3 Reporting Dates: September 27-29

Stray Round Registration Begins: September 30 to November 01

Stray Round Document Verification: November 3 (From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Stray Round Seat Matrix: November 4

Stray Round Choice Filling: November 4 to November 10

Stray Round Result announcement: November 7

Stray Round Reporting: November 8 to November 10

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) at wbmcc.nic.in.

