West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins, Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for online counselling process of the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 begins today. Candidates can apply for the counselling round on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The last date for WB NEET UG counselling registration form submission is July 28. (Representative Image)

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will begin the online counselling process of the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today, July 25. To register for the counselling round, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in and apply for the counselling process. It is important to note that the submission deadline for the WB NEET UG counselling registration form is July 28, until 4 pm. To complete the registration process, candidates must upload all relevant documents such as NEET admit card, NEET scorecard etc., at the time of registration.

The deadline for fee payment is July 28. Candidates will then be able to fill out their choices and lock them from August 1 till midnight of August 2. Furthermore, the first seat allotment list will be released on August 5 after 4 pm. Following that, students will have the opportunity to report to their allotted colleges with the required documents from August 7 to August 9. The reporting time is scheduled from 11 am to 4 pm.

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UG medical’ section available on the homepage and select ‘WB NEET UG Counselling 2023’ link.

Step 3: A new window will open. Register yourself using the required details.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and proceed with the application form as directed.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents as mentioned.

Step 6: Pay the WB NEET UG application fee and submit.

West Bengal NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Important Dates

WB NEET UG counselling registrations begins: July 25

Counselling registration form deadline: July 28

Online fee payment: July 25 to July 28

Students’ verification in designated college and time slot: July 27 to July 31

Publication of seat matrix, merit list of successfully verified candidates: August 1

Result publication: August 5

Reporting and students’ admission to the allotted colleges: August 7 to August 9

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official portal at wbmcc.nic.in.

