West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021: The West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare will start the West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon, according to the latest updates. The candidates are asked to keep a close eye on the official website for the all the latest updates. The candidates who meet the NEET cut off for this year can register and apply online for the West Bengal seats when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The candidates must note that state and central counselling committees, including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) have not announced the dates for NEET 2021 UG counselling yet.

Here are some of the important details:

The NEET UG counselling is conducted by the state for admissions to 85 per cent state quota seats.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Candidates will have to fill WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 application, which includes registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, result and reporting.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register for WB NEET UG Counselling 2021:

Visit the official West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling website – wbmcc.nic.in. Click on registration link Select course and Fill in credentials like NEET roll number and application number in designated fields Login and fill the application form Pay the NEET counselling fee Lock options

NEET UG Counselling Process

Step 1: Enroll and pay online fee

Step 2: Publication of seat matrix – Round 1

Step 3: Registration, choice filling and locking of choices

Step 4: Seat allotment process – Round 1

Step 5: Result publication – Round 1

Step 6: Reporting for admission at the allotted institution – Round 1

Step 7: Subsequent rounds