West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the preliminary written exam for recruitment to the post of Constable. Candidates can check their result on wbpolice.gov.in, which is the official website of the WBPRB. The website, however, is currently down; the result, therefore, can only be checked once the website is restored.

A total of 8,419 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The preliminary examination was conducted on August 4, the admit cards for which were released on July 18. The online application process, meanwhile, took place between February 5-March 5.

Steps to check West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official WBPRB website, wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Constable 2019 Preliminary Exam Result’

Step 3: Enter your credentials, select the district and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Check your result, which will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future use.

The selection process will comprise a further four stages. Those successful in Prelims will now be called for a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and those successful there will then be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Successful candidates will be called for a final written examination; a limited number of candidates will then be called for an interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the final written exam and the interview.