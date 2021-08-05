Kolkata: As the coronavirus cases have gone down drastically in the state, the West Bengal government is planning to open schools on alternate days after Durga Puja vacations. This was informed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a COVID review meeting. “Mulling reopening schools on alternate days after Durga Puja vacations later this year,” Mamata Banerjee said in the meeting.Also Read - COVID-19 Symptoms in Children is for a Short Duration, Finds Study

Earlier in the day, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing apprehension that the Covid-19 situation might turn grim if the vaccine supply in the state is not augmented. In the letter, she also alleged that the state is getting a “much lower number of doses” of vaccines despite having a very high population density, and urged him to ramp up the supply of vials. She stated that the state would require around 14 crore doses of Covid vaccines to cover all the eligible people. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Anguished Over Maharashtra Govt’s Decision, Passenger Associations Plan to Approach PM Modi For Travel Approval

“Presently, we are administering four lakh doses per day and are capable of administer 11 lakh doses per day. Yet, we are getting much lower number of doses despite having a very high population density and a higher rate of urbanisation,” Banerjee wrote in the letter. Also Read - Do Kids Need To Be Vaccinated To Attend School? This Is What WHO Has To Say

She also alleged that several letters sent to the PM on the same matter earlier have “not received due attention” at the Centre.

“I am sorry to say the central government is providing a larger number of vaccine doses to other states. I have no problem if any other state receives higher number of vaccine doses, but I cannot remain a mute spectator to see Bengal deprived,” she said.

The CM claimed that the positivity rate of Covid-19 has come down to 1.57 per cent due to the state’s sustained efforts. Till Wednesday, over 3.09 crore people have been inoculated in Bengal, health department sources said.

Preparation for third wave: West Bengal is ready to deal with the possible third wave of the pandemic as more than 30,000 oxygen beds have been prepared to treat COVID-19 patients, a senior official told news agency PTI. The government has prepared 30,000 beds with oxygen supply across hospitals in the state, besides 4,800 beds in CCU and HDU facilities, National Health Mission Director Saumitra Mohan said during a visit to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

A trauma center would be set up at the Malda Medical College and Hospital and a super-specialty facility would soon come up at the Chanchal Hospital, he said.

West Bengal reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths, the Health Department said. The state has so far reported 18,180 deaths and 15,30,850 cases.